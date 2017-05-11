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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Boulders Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Set on the Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel is one of Iceland’s ultimate indulgences. The location is unbeatable for its landscape, curative waters, and wellness services.