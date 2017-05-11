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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Boulders Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The Pool House seen at night.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
21 meter infinity pool on top of the house acts as a roof