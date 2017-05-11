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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Boulders Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.