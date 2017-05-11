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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Boulders Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
Ceramic artwork gazes onto Bridge House, and Bridge House shall gaze back!
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
Sliding glass doors enable indoor/outdoor flow.
Surrounded by glass panels, the deck has an infinity-edge effect.
Each level opens up to green space, creating a breezy, indoor/outdoor connection. Furniture by OKHA—the Hunt Sofa, the Nate, Nicci Nouveau, and Vince and Miles Armchairs—outfit the living spaces.
A young Finnish designer bypasses building permits by creating an affordable tiny home under 100 square feet.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
Light is particularly important during the dark Pacific Northwest winter.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
While Falck built most of the tiny home himself, he hired a local carpenter to build the window frame and door.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Sliding external screens provide privacy and shade from the sun.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
"The house features two distinct approaches," says Schiller. "The family arrives via a long dirt road to the back side of the house, shaped as a single-story barn. Below the house, guests park in a dirt pull-off and arrive via a long grass path through meadow grasses, entering the house from the south via a wide, glue-laminated exterior stair."
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
A glimpse of the breezeway beneath the grated metal footbridge. The doors and accents were constructed from ipe wood.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
view to new addition from rear lawn
The L-shaped layout embraces a patch of a private garden where the owners can lounge in the sunshine, picnic on the property, and take in views of the nearby lake.
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
front exterior