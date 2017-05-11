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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Boulders Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.