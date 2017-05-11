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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Boulders Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
The oceanfront deck provides an idyllic spot for enjoying the ocean waves and watching the sunset.
Exterior
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
view to new addition from rear lawn
View from courtyard toward the house
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
Damon Fuhrer Landscapes created a Japanese-inspired garden that incorporated bamboo, moss-covered boulders, and a water feature.
The exterior deck gracefully meanders its way around the rock formations.
A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake.