Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/locations : garden

Outdoor Boulders Garden Design Photos and Ideas

The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
Bloomberg windows and large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the home.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
In inclement weather, covered walkways courtesy of the cantilevered roof come to the rescue.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
Light is particularly important during the dark Pacific Northwest winter.
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
A look inside the entry courtyard flanked by the office to the west, the living area to the south, and the entrance to the east.
A small garden tucked away next to the entrance hallway offers a blissful place to dine al fresco.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
The outdoors is easily accessed from every room, showcasing a mix of large specimen trees, drought tolerant plants, and decomposed granite and river rock.
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.
Each features its own custom teak soaking tubs placed under illuminating skylights. Balancing touches like sand-colored, full-height limestone walls evoke a California spirit.
No two suites are the same, and the modernized rooms are artfully designed to incorporate Japanese elements, such as tatami mats and shoji screens.
A strolling garden and a pond with a waterfall have already been brought back
A Japanese-style Bamboo water fountain sits in the driveway.
Uncovered paths lead straight down into the forest.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.