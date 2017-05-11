Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Outdoor Boulders Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
An exterior shot of the hillside residence offers a glimpse of the property's spectacular vistas.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
FabrikG architects Gonzalo Elizarraras and Manu Ponte designed Hawks Nest House to be symbiotic with the landscape of Baja California.
A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
This 1959 Alexander home features vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings, porcelain tile floors, and classic furnishings from Warren Platner, George Nelson, and the Eameses. It is available to rent on HomeAway.
A view of the restored waterfall from a walkway in front of the main entrance. The water feature isn’t just for looks—it also functions as a cistern that collects rainwater from drains in the flat roof.
Joel Loblaw, a landscape designer, created "a series of outdoor rooms," including an alfresco kitchen that is sheltered beneath a cedar trellis. The Butterfly chairs are from Fresh Home and Garden in Toronto.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
The lot is at the end of a cul-de-sac, very private, and totally unassuming from the front circular driveway entrance.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Sliding external screens provide privacy and shade from the sun.
The ceiling of the lower level is shou sugi ban cedar siding to match the exteriors.
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
masonry West and South wall joinery giving rise to the corner window. Luminarias leading down to Fabric entry scrim.
Each of the buildings provides cozy, cave-like spaces with generous, sun-lit porches that look out to stunning views.
The house sits on a steep site and was positioned below a sandstone crop so as to be concealed from the street. The approach to the house is via a suspended concrete staircase.
Through the efforts of L.A. interior designer Tracy Beckmann and her partner, furniture designer Ryan Trowbridge, you can experience the glamorous Lautner spell that has entranced Hollywood at The Lautner—the only existing John Lautner building that you can actually spend the night in.
A Japanese-style Bamboo water fountain sits in the driveway.
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Project Name: Sabino Canyon Home
Main House Fire Pit
Outside View of Phoenix House
front exterior
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.