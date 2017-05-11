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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Boulders Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

Paul and Rachel Vanden Bout recently left Virginia to join their son and daughter-in-law—NV Design Architecture principals Tom Vanden Bout and Brenda Nelson—in Oaxaca, Mexico.
The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
Ceramic artwork gazes onto Bridge House, and Bridge House shall gaze back!
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
Outside, Young incorporated decomposed granite, native plant species, and large date palms. She moved a lot of rocks around to add to the natural desert feel she wanted for the property.
The open floor plan wraps around the central atrium.
Light is particularly important during the dark Pacific Northwest winter.
The modern palapa nestles into the naturally rocky slope. Vegetation is encouraged to grow over the structure.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
view to new addition from rear lawn
View from courtyard toward the house
masonry West and South wall joinery giving rise to the corner window. Luminarias leading down to Fabric entry scrim.
A small garden tucked away next to the entrance hallway offers a blissful place to dine al fresco.
Damon Fuhrer Landscapes created a Japanese-inspired garden that incorporated bamboo, moss-covered boulders, and a water feature.
Each of the buildings provides cozy, cave-like spaces with generous, sun-lit porches that look out to stunning views.
In the back, ivy climbs across the garage’s raw cedar cladding next to a gate that allows access to the laneway—but the boys prefer to climb the fence.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.
The outdoors is easily accessed from every room, showcasing a mix of large specimen trees, drought tolerant plants, and decomposed granite and river rock.
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.
Each features its own custom teak soaking tubs placed under illuminating skylights. Balancing touches like sand-colored, full-height limestone walls evoke a California spirit.
No two suites are the same, and the modernized rooms are artfully designed to incorporate Japanese elements, such as tatami mats and shoji screens.
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A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake.
A strolling garden and a pond with a waterfall have already been brought back
Uncovered paths lead straight down into the forest.
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Southwest View
Outdoor Spa
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area