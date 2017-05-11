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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Boulders Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Wild Geese Rugs in Peach echo the landscape in color and composition.
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Elevated on steel posts, the central volume and exterior deck project west toward the sea.