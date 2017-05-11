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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Boulders Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
The lot is at the end of a cul-de-sac, very private, and totally unassuming from the front circular driveway entrance.
The modern palapa nestles into the naturally rocky slope. Vegetation is encouraged to grow over the structure.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
view to new addition from rear lawn
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.