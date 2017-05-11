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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Boulders Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The Pool House seen at night.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
The decks span an area of 2,000 square feet.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Studio Otto Felix opted for a Light Steel Frame system to minimize site impact and eliminate the need for concrete or bricks.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
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