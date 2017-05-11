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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Boulders Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
Damon Fuhrer Landscapes created a Japanese-inspired garden that incorporated bamboo, moss-covered boulders, and a water feature.