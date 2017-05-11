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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : boulders/building type : house

Outdoor Boulders House Design Photos and Ideas

When Oslo-based architect Marianne Borge was approached in 2004 by a client who wanted an actual cabin rather than a second home, she was instantly inspired by the challenge of working on a smaller scale. The home, called Woody35, has a distinct shape that makes it stand out from its surroundings despite the modest size of the building.
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.