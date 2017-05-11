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All Photos/outdoor/furniture : table/furniture : chair

Outdoor Table Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.
Perfect dinner at the Split table with stackable chair Curve.
In the same way that an artist carves in stone or wood to create a unique form, the same way of thinking has been applied to the Carver table.