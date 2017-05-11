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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The family’s pristine pool gleams under a pastel sky.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
The majority of the house is clad in earth-tone modular brick. The brick was chosen for its durability, low maintenance, and the texture and pattern it lends to the elevations.
Ample patio space provides the perfect background for entertaining—both for the homeowners and their children. Large overhangs with built-in lighting shade wood-clad patios with comfortable lounge chairs.
"The patios, yard, and pool were all designed to support an active social life for the homeowners’ children and friends and to make the place a hub of activity," Epstein says.
Labrooy draws inspiration from the works of American architectural photographer Julius Schulman for his digitally rendered midcentury landscapes.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
View from the Kitchen looking West towards Lake Michigan
Iceland prefab pioneers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir of Minarc built this Culver City family home with mnmMOD – a customizable, locally manufactured building system of prefabricated panels the duo designed, which minimizes energy consumption and reduces a home’s carbon footprint. Made with a blend of 30 percent recycled steel and cradle-to-cradle certified extruded polystyrene, mnmMOD components can be assembled with just a screw gun.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Masi's main goal was to better connect the home with its private yard.
Large sliding glass doors open onto a backyard retreat complete with a fire pit and swimming pool.
The home extends slightly outdoors, reaching out to the surrounding landscape and providing views and spaces for enjoying the natural wonders of the site.
The backyard features an in-ground pool and a garage/workshop.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Visual transparency between indoor and outdoor spaces transcends throughout the property. From the pool, private balconies on the second level are revealed as the aluminum maneuvers fold away.
Screened-in porches run the length of the addition, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces.
The pool house has been designed by Taalman Architecture.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
The outdoor swimming pool is just steps from the comfort of the living spaces.
The large, sliding doors pocket into the deep stone walls, completely opening up the living space to the outdoors.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The back view of 3525 El Lado Drive.
The deck commands panoramic views of the city and the ocean in the distance. The lounge chairs are from IKEA.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.