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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
North elevation
Exterior feels like barn
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
Swimming pool at rear yard