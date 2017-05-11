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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.