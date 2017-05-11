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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
In New South Wales, an L-shaped prefab designed by ArchiBlox draws in northern light and captures views of the ocean. The residents of the Byron Bay House can judge the surf conditions from their bedroom before heading out to the beach.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
The majority of the house is clad in earth-tone modular brick. The brick was chosen for its durability, low maintenance, and the texture and pattern it lends to the elevations.
A commodious picnic table makes eating alfresco a beloved family ritual.
The original wood "umbrella" shading Paul Rudolph's Sarasota Umbrella House, completed in 1953, was lost in a storm seven years later. In 2015 it was restored to completely cover the pool area.
Oregon timber used to form the concrete was recycled as fencing around the perimeter and will develop a silvery gray patina over time.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
This library's fish pond serves a dual purpose: it teaches visitors about aquatic farming, and provides water for the surrounding hydroponics.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Masi's main goal was to better connect the home with its private yard.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Visual transparency between indoor and outdoor spaces transcends throughout the property. From the pool, private balconies on the second level are revealed as the aluminum maneuvers fold away.
The pool house has been designed by Taalman Architecture.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
“The client wished to more that double the size of the house,” Gurney said. “The goal was to provide the additional space as a series of smaller pavilions to allow the original historical house to be the most important part of the composition.” Steel swing doors by Hope’s Windows Inc. lead outside, and a custom standing seam metal roof slopes above the far end of the pool.
The outdoor swimming pool is just steps from the comfort of the living spaces.
The large, sliding doors pocket into the deep stone walls, completely opening up the living space to the outdoors.
The back view of 3525 El Lado Drive.
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.