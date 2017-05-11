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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
Swimming pool at rear yard