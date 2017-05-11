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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A firepit and an inflatable hot tub with a wicker surround add a bit of luxury to Joe and Rachel’s Venice Beach rental.
Bathrooms are places for physical and spiritual cleansing. A green view amplifies the feeling of rest and relaxation in this surfer’s house in San Francisco; the sliding glass panels in the bathroom open to put the tub in the tree canopy.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
A new, custom hot tub was added beneath a retractable Ipe wood deck.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
A deck with a spa pool allows visitors to soak in the outdoors.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
"The homeowners hoped to transform their lot into a unified, beautiful, indoor-outdoor oasis linking their home, yard, and a new backyard shed in a designed experience where every detail would come together to compose the many smaller sub-spaces into an integrated whole," notes the design firm.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool