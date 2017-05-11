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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.