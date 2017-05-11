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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The home's courtyard gives Mark and Laurie views of the Pacific Ocean while protecting the couple from high coastal winds, while its indoor/outdoor fireplace extends evening gatherings.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
The view from the private deck. With expansive sliding doors, the courtyard easily transforms the home into an idyllic indoor/outdoor living area.
Backyard
The home’s interior plan is organized around a water feature that's open to the sky and tiled with a bold blue-and-white chevron pattern.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
The building itself integrates into the street and is sensitive to its adjoining dwellings.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.