Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Backyard
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Concrete pavers line the outdoor entry space. The roof is Duro-Last mechanically fastened single-ply membrane.
The exterior of the Crawford Studiolo is made of Inax porcelain mosaic tile and Brampton Brick concrete blocks.
The facade of the cottage beautifully blends both past and present.
The home features clean midcentury lines and clerestory windows.
"The stone wall slightly protrudes above the roofs and highlights the simple forms guided by the plot’s shape," says Elorduy. "The wall draws a series of slopes and counter slopes providing the house with a singular geometry."
Carstensen updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screen to create a more open feeling.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple firepit circle with chairs. This seating area merges easily with the new screened porch.
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
Front deck and facade
Swimming pool at rear yard
An asymmetrical mailbox incorporates mid-century geometry and new building materials into the front approach.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond