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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/locations : woodland

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
A sheltered verandah between the living room and kitchen beckons outdoor appreciation of nature.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
Today, the cabin has a new purpose: it’s a safe haven for a friend who is a surgeon in Portland.
The large deck was built around an old plum tree on the property, which consists of five acres and provided the family of four with ample sustenance thanks to the turkeys, chickens, bees, and a bounty of vegetables they raised in a purpose-built greenhouse.
Strategically located on the western rock, the sauna includes a roof terrace with a view of the inner archipelago.
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
The house sits on 1.25 acres of land and has a deck that connects the interiors with the outdoors throughout the property. Little points out, “Some of the old-growth redwood he used has up to 25 growth rings in a single inch!”
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
The ceiling of the lower level is shou sugi ban cedar siding to match the exteriors.
"The house features two distinct approaches," says Schiller. "The family arrives via a long dirt road to the back side of the house, shaped as a single-story barn. Below the house, guests park in a dirt pull-off and arrive via a long grass path through meadow grasses, entering the house from the south via a wide, glue-laminated exterior stair."
The textured facade playfully displays light and shadows as the sun moves throughout the day and seasons. The framed breezeway reaches outward to the fjord.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
Large windows blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living.
The Birch Pavilion sits atop a 14-by-26-foot platform composed of hemlock and pressure-treated timbers. Photo courtesy of Moskow Linn Architects.