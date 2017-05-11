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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/locations : side yard

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The Painter's Studio is a 440-square-foot workspace architect Tal Schori of GRT Architects designed for artist Yael Meridan Schori, his mother, in Dutchess County, New York.
The family’s pristine pool gleams under a pastel sky.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
The rear garden is filled with ferns, sedges, lowbush blueberry, and a poplar tree growing out of a rock face. “The request for grasses and the directive for a soothing green landscape dictated that the gardens be wildish in nature,” Edmonson further explains.
Adrian Bueno and Yvette Leeper-Bueno sit on the simple platform porch that extends from the living room of their weekend retreat in Saugerties, New York.
Even in the chilly evenings, guests spend ample time on the deck thanks to a warming fire pit.
Even the bathroom opens up to the internal courtyard. This courtyard also enabled the rear extension to be completed without blocking natural light to the second bedroom on the ground floor.
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
The patio invites dining alfresco under a neon sign custom-created for AutoCamp.
Labrooy draws inspiration from the works of American architectural photographer Julius Schulman for his digitally rendered midcentury landscapes.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
Perched above the lushly planted grounds, the 1,200-square-foot deck offers plenty of privacy along with sweeping vista views.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
Framing spectacular views of Point Reyes National Seashore, Abbott's Lagoon, and Tomales Bay, this peaceful, five-acre estate is an ideal spot to reconnect with nature.
For energy efficiency, the architects fitted the walls with wood fiber insulation and triple-glazed windows.
The home's lush surroundings.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
The side yard features a Zen garden with local plantings, and an area that is partially covered by a cantilevering roof.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The outdoors are part of the cohesive design, embracing the vegetation, sites, and sunlight.
The horizontally slatted cedar railing bordering the first floor deck is echoed on the second floor balcony.
Masi used Lutron lighting indoors and out for a cohesive look—much like the continuation of mahogany throughout the property.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
With large expanses of glazing and sliding glass doors that open onto the deck, the 1,500 square feet of the Luna model by Ma Modular is light-filled and open to the outdoors. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Many of the gardens at Barragán homes are intentionally left unmanicured. Nature is incorporated throughout all of his work and landscapes were often designed by the architect himself.
Large sliding glass doors open onto a backyard retreat complete with a fire pit and swimming pool.
The 8,250-square-foot lot (per tax records) includes landscaped back and side yards.
The master bedroom was raised and cantilevered so as not to disturb the mature oak tree roots. Boulders are used as steps to the lawn.
An outdoor grilling area on the side porch.
North elevation
Exterior feels like barn
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
"By using a shou sugi ban facade. we softened the materiality somewhat but pushed the intent further by creating a highly-faceted detail (almost like a latticework) that contrasts with the multi-colored and varied landscape and lakeside setting," Buhler explains.
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
The modern palapa nestles into the naturally rocky slope. Vegetation is encouraged to grow over the structure.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
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