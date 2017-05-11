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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
A deck at Lizz Wasserman and Isaac Resnikoff’s home, in the Highland Park section of Los Angeles, features a table and planters by Isaac’s design studio, Project Room. The chairs are by Mexa Design for CB2.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
A balcony adjoins one of the secondary bedrooms.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
The stairs were placed in an "L-shape" to avoid breaking into the side boundary setbacks. This created a void on the roof which made the perfect place to put in a rooftop deck.
An upper level outdoor terrace offers easy enjoyment of the city skyline, urban tree canopy, sunsets, and the night sky.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
There is even a fire pit with seating for outdoor entertaining.
A deck with seating.
An expansive outdoor terrace—especially one with a wood-burning fireplace is a rare find in a downtown Manhattan full-service building.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
The upper deck, surrounded by a glass rail, is an ideal spot to enjoy panoramic Portland views.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
Green Roof and Ocean View
A sleeping area with an ensuite bathroom is located to the left of the stairs.
Polished concrete and exposed bricks give the home an industrial look.
The wood deck roof terrace, complete with ample lounge seating, provides astounding views of the city beyond.
A sculptural picnic table by artist Michael Beitz flows over the fence like a waterfall.
Oceanside deck
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.