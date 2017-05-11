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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/locations : front yard

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
The new blackbutt timber deck is designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
The new blackbutt timber deck has been designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
Initially, Tarah had wanted a backwoods-style path that felt less refined and more rugged. Drew, however, proposed a clean path that could be shoveled and provide greater clarity for guests. "In the end, Drew won, and I’m not mad about it," says Tarah. "It’s not as charming as I would have liked, but it’s very functional and so easy to plow during our cold, snowy seasons. We added some really lovely path lighting to give it a nice ambient evening glow."
The street front, on the south side of the property, is directly across from a busy intersection. “This problem resulted in the gable trellis balcony, one of our favorite design features,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore. “The balcony serves three functions: as a headlight filter, as a subtle nighttime beacon when lit from within, and as a nod to a favorite Mapleton Hill historic detail—gable woodwork filigree, which is seen throughout the neighborhood.”
Sheltered, second-floor balconies overlook the water, connecting the home’s occupants to the lake beyond.
Top 10 Mullet Homes of 2020: Traditional in the front, modern in the back, these dwellings look unassuming from the street.
The facade, defined by a wall of glass on one end of the L-shaped dwelling, illuminates the muted living area.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
“The covered walkway was very important, because how the view is revealed can be either mundane or thrilling,” adds Cutler.
The main entrance is reached via a covered pathway constructed of cross-laminated timber with cedar infill walls. “The idea was to shield the view until you go through the compressive experience of the entry walk,” says architect James Cutler. “Then, beyond the front door, there are two stories of glass looking straight out at the ocean.”
“The steel planter that hovers above the entry courtyard gate has brought a lot of joy to the experience of living in the house,” says designer Jamie Chioco.
The entrance is through an enclosed courtyard, which features ipe (Brazilian walnut) timber fencing with an exposed painted steel structure topped with planters. The living room is visible through a glazed corner.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
designed by Estúdio Minke
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
The original main house.
A view of the entry garden from above.
Narrow- growing beech and sweetgum trees do not obstruct views to and from the home but create scale and connection to the ground plane.
The façade received fresh paint, as well as new impact resistant windows. The two-story addition rises behind it. “Given that the two-story wing was larger than the existing structure, it was critical for the new building to appear as lightweight as possible,” says the firm. “The reading of concrete, which is an almost universal residential structural system in South Florida, would have been too heavy against the reading of the low-slung wood roof of the original house.”
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
The addition increased the floor area of the single-level house to 2,228 square feet.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections
The exterior of Connect 4L 1,600 sf 3 bed 3 bath 2 story modern prefab.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
The building itself integrates into the street and is sensitive to its adjoining dwellings.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
David Latimer, CEO and founder of New Frontier Tiny Homes
The architects preserved the front of the house, but incorporated three bedrooms, a dining room, and lounge area into the new floor plan. They renovated the bathroom and laundry room and built a new powder room.
Named the Crisp House after its first inhabitant Edward Crisp—an Irish brewer who founded a brewery on a street near the property—the house was in fact a prefab timber cottage that was imported from England when the early English settlers arrived in Australia in the 1850s.
The lot is at the end of a cul-de-sac, very private, and totally unassuming from the front circular driveway entrance.
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
The ceiling of the lower level is shou sugi ban cedar siding to match the exteriors.
"The most challenging part of the design was fusing the old part of the house with the new addition," says principal architect Alex Terry. The character and architectural integrity of the single-level 1950s ranch house was thoughtfully reconsidered during the addition and remodel. The home’s front porch, typical of the period, was refreshed with Ipe decking and railing.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
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