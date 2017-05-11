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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/lighting : post

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Post Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Initially, Tarah had wanted a backwoods-style path that felt less refined and more rugged. Drew, however, proposed a clean path that could be shoveled and provide greater clarity for guests. "In the end, Drew won, and I’m not mad about it," says Tarah. "It’s not as charming as I would have liked, but it’s very functional and so easy to plow during our cold, snowy seasons. We added some really lovely path lighting to give it a nice ambient evening glow."
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
A view of the backyard.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The unique residence features a 1,500-square-foot deck.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Backyard
Backyard