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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
Rear garden
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
The family’s backyard features a grape arbor and a vegetable garden. “I began gardening so our son could understand where his food comes from,” says Onna.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
A balcony adjoins one of the secondary bedrooms.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The stairs were placed in an "L-shape" to avoid breaking into the side boundary setbacks. This created a void on the roof which made the perfect place to put in a rooftop deck.
The façade received fresh paint, as well as new impact resistant windows. The two-story addition rises behind it. “Given that the two-story wing was larger than the existing structure, it was critical for the new building to appear as lightweight as possible,” says the firm. “The reading of concrete, which is an almost universal residential structural system in South Florida, would have been too heavy against the reading of the low-slung wood roof of the original house.”
Backyard
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
An expansive outdoor terrace—especially one with a wood-burning fireplace is a rare find in a downtown Manhattan full-service building.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Outdoor space off master bedroom
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
Nestled in Seattle's East Capitol Hill neighborhood, this modern residence "is an economical, efficient, low-maintenance, and modern version of a traditional Seattle house—one with primary living spaces on the main floor and three bedrooms above," state the architects.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
A full look at the exterior of the home from the backyard.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
The renovation and two-story extension of this 1880 Adelaide bungalow includes a 23-foot rear lot with a pool.
Rear wall of courtyard
The deck was done in a madras gray limestone so that the color matches the backyard steps of the other houses. The railing was based on the metalwork of the other nine house.
Back patio
A pebble mosaic and artificial turf divide the yard into zones that never need to be mowed.
The modern addition sits on a concrete platform that extends past the house’s envelope, creating welcoming patios on each side. “From any space within the home you are no more than a few steps from one of the outdoor spaces,” Busick says. On the west-facing back porch, Green Kite Chairs by Karim Rashid and a poppy-red hammock offer ideal spots from which to take in the sunset.
Front deck and facade
Backyard
Backyard
Working with a limited budget, First Lamp designed and built one principle architectural flourish: exposed Douglas fir rafters that would weather to a brighter red over the years and accent the white siding.