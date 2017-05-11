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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The exterior is clad in black standing-seam metal siding, while a terrace with a family-size sectional sits on the roof. Even on a small lot, there’s room for a backyard with a trampoline.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
The Painter's Studio is a 440-square-foot workspace architect Tal Schori of GRT Architects designed for artist Yael Meridan Schori, his mother, in Dutchess County, New York.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
The main entrance to the property is on the lower level and leads directly to the living area of The House. The entrance is marked by a vintage rug, and the timber walkway shares the same material as the upper level deck that extends out from The Loft.
The House features a seating area and fire pit by the main entrance. "It’s a great way to experience the peace and serenity of the outdoors," says Tarah.
Initially, Tarah had wanted a backwoods-style path that felt less refined and more rugged. Drew, however, proposed a clean path that could be shoveled and provide greater clarity for guests. "In the end, Drew won, and I’m not mad about it," says Tarah. "It’s not as charming as I would have liked, but it’s very functional and so easy to plow during our cold, snowy seasons. We added some really lovely path lighting to give it a nice ambient evening glow."
When arriving at the property, a sign directs guests down one path for the workspaces (The Loft) and another for the guesthouse (The House). "We knew that having separate entrances and not connecting the spaces internally would be the trick to keeping each space separate and private," says Tarah. "We spent a lot of time thinking through the walking paths that led to each space and considering how to make them cohesive while serving different functions."
Work-at-home architect Oliver Dang, founder of Six Four Five A, built a cozy backyard studio with cedar panels and a vast storage system. Sunlight streams through the angled skylight, warming the birch plywood interior.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Accompanied by their dog, Gibson, in the gravel courtyard, Kristin and Jim relax on a Driade MT1 armchair and MT3 rocking chair, both by Ron Arad. “We value that modern ideal—where you can easily go outside and where small rooms feel bigger,” says Alter.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
Webster Wilson designs a cedar-wrapped ADU in Portland, Oregon, for a grandmother and her visiting grandchildren.
A long, timber deck extends through the tree canopy at House of the Big Arch. As House of the Tall Chimneys has only a bedroom/living space and a bathroom, all other activities, such as cooking and dining, takes place at House of the Big Arch.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
The majority of the house is clad in earth-tone modular brick. The brick was chosen for its durability, low maintenance, and the texture and pattern it lends to the elevations.
“The steel planter that hovers above the entry courtyard gate has brought a lot of joy to the experience of living in the house,” says designer Jamie Chioco.
The deck, which overlooks the uninterrupted forest, has been left uncovered so the inside of the house receives ample natural light throughout the year.
The three-story structure designed by BattersbyHowat Architects gets nearly wall-to-wall exposure to the south, and the terraces block sunlight when the sun is highest during the hottest months.
Even in the chilly evenings, guests spend ample time on the deck thanks to a warming fire pit.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
The garden is by landscape designer Tom Massey. The paving is similar to the bricks used in the extension.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
A peek at the covered terrace, which spans the bedroom’s rear wall and overlooks a quiet corner of the lot.
The side of the home offers a large deck with panoramic views of Putnam Lake.
The cantilevering deck off of the master suite.
The façade received fresh paint, as well as new impact resistant windows. The two-story addition rises behind it. “Given that the two-story wing was larger than the existing structure, it was critical for the new building to appear as lightweight as possible,” says the firm. “The reading of concrete, which is an almost universal residential structural system in South Florida, would have been too heavy against the reading of the low-slung wood roof of the original house.”
The patio invites dining alfresco under a neon sign custom-created for AutoCamp.
Labrooy draws inspiration from the works of American architectural photographer Julius Schulman for his digitally rendered midcentury landscapes.
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
Backyard
Set on the Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel is one of Iceland’s ultimate indulgences. The location is unbeatable for its landscape, curative waters, and wellness services.
Designed by award-winning architectural firm WOHA, Alila Uluwatu blends effortlessly into the natural environment. The property is set on limestone cliffs featuring stunning views of the Indian Ocean.
“They also identified that they enjoy eating outside, so the relationship to the garden was really important. To enhance this, we incorporated a kitchen window that opens to become a servery and large glazed doors that allows the dining to flow out onto the deck,” said the firm.
Perched above the lushly planted grounds, the 1,200-square-foot deck offers plenty of privacy along with sweeping vista views.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
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