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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wood/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Wood Fences, Walls Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The home's courtyard gives Mark and Laurie views of the Pacific Ocean while protecting the couple from high coastal winds, while its indoor/outdoor fireplace extends evening gatherings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
Backyard
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The collection also includes an assortment of accessory tables with durable ceramic table tops.
Concrete pavers line the outdoor entry space. The roof is Duro-Last mechanically fastened single-ply membrane.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
Nestled in Seattle's East Capitol Hill neighborhood, this modern residence "is an economical, efficient, low-maintenance, and modern version of a traditional Seattle house—one with primary living spaces on the main floor and three bedrooms above," state the architects.
The pool house has been designed by Taalman Architecture.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade. We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home,” says Pande.
Located along the heavy steel back wall, the entry pathway is one of the home's several interstitial spaces designed to reinforce connection with nature. The soffit and wall siding are maibec wood.
Green Roof and Ocean View
A black-stained Western red cedar fence now runs along the perimeter of Sharen McLean and Mark Derraugh’s property in Vancouver, part of a complete revamping of the couple’s outdoor space. The project was spearheaded by Sharen’s daughter, Andrea McLean, whose daughters and nephew make the most of the urban oasis.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
The downstairs garden space offers another outdoor escape.
The floors and decking are all made from long-lasting, rot-resistant ipe wood.
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.