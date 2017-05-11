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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
The house has been outfitted with upgraded systems including the Electric HVAC, Gas HVAC, two recirculating tank-less water heaters, and new (3-200 Ampere) electrical panels.
Green Roof and Ocean View