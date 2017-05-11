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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/locations : side yard

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The Metal Clad windows are by Loewen.
The fence surrounding the property consists of wire mesh that will become a visual screen as it is overtaken by ivy, and gabion walls that contrast with the sleek materiality of the architecture.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
Project designer Wayne Chevalier stands on the patio of the Malibu Crest residence, admiring the impressive view.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
Wood decking extends out to the yard.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A complex, angled structure shades and protects the main outdoor living space.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Elevated on steel posts, the central volume and exterior deck project west toward the sea.
The Conine family engineered the stainless-steel chain-mail mesh curtain system themselves using bedsheets to mock up the design. In the final version, a sunscreen with grommets from Whiting & Davis blocks the blazing sun while standing up to the strong winds of the Jackson Hole valley.
The east-facing facade opens to an outdoor deck, which is furnished with lounge chairs by Loll Designs.