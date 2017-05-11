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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
Roof deck
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Mint's elevated location offers stellar sunset viewing.
Guests have access to their own private rooftop terrace complete with hammocks, greenery, and sail canopies.
Of the three-module addition, Siegal says, “I wanted to have a place where I could expose people to vertical dwelling. There’s no reason why more people can’t build this way.”