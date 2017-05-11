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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The renovated deck stayed true to the original design.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
We’ve gotten great feedback about the structure from the community. We stepped it down and set it back, so it became more interesting than aggressive,” Flavin further explains.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Wood decking extends out to the yard.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A complex, angled structure shades and protects the main outdoor living space.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
Staggered balconies add to the drama of the exterior without competing with the breathtaking view.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Elevated on steel posts, the central volume and exterior deck project west toward the sea.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
The house has been outfitted with upgraded systems including the Electric HVAC, Gas HVAC, two recirculating tank-less water heaters, and new (3-200 Ampere) electrical panels.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
the expansive deck facing western view hunts the historic Madrona tree and is lined by floor to ceiling glass accessing the living spaces.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Deck overlooking Little Round Bay
Sliding glass doors lead outside, where there is a heated saltwater pool and patio space for lounging or dining.
Outdoor dining area
The villa's location is just a stone's throw from the sea.
Casa Bri Bri.
The veranda looks out onto the harbor.
29th Street Residence in San Francisco, California
South / West view