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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/landscapes : grass

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Grass Design Photos and Ideas

The main façade hides windows and doors within a same covering.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Project designer Wayne Chevalier stands on the patio of the Malibu Crest residence, admiring the impressive view.
We’ve gotten great feedback about the structure from the community. We stepped it down and set it back, so it became more interesting than aggressive,” Flavin further explains.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Wood decking extends out to the yard.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
the expansive deck facing western view hunts the historic Madrona tree and is lined by floor to ceiling glass accessing the living spaces.
Green Roof and Ocean View
The teepee is also handmade, and reflective of the earthy, bohemian, and yet kid-friendly style the Wheelers are all about.
Mint's elevated location offers stellar sunset viewing.
Guests have access to their own private rooftop terrace complete with hammocks, greenery, and sail canopies.
Sliding glass doors lead outside, where there is a heated saltwater pool and patio space for lounging or dining.