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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A peek at the covered terrace, which spans the bedroom’s rear wall and overlooks a quiet corner of the lot.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
Green Roof and Ocean View
South / West view