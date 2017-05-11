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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
We’ve gotten great feedback about the structure from the community. We stepped it down and set it back, so it became more interesting than aggressive,” Flavin further explains.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A complex, angled structure shades and protects the main outdoor living space.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
The house has been outfitted with upgraded systems including the Electric HVAC, Gas HVAC, two recirculating tank-less water heaters, and new (3-200 Ampere) electrical panels.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A balcony that looks out to the busy port.
Outdoor dining area
The villa's location is just a stone's throw from the sea.
Casa Bri Bri.
The Conine family engineered the stainless-steel chain-mail mesh curtain system themselves using bedsheets to mock up the design. In the final version, a sunscreen with grommets from Whiting & Davis blocks the blazing sun while standing up to the strong winds of the Jackson Hole valley.
29th Street Residence in San Francisco, California
A covered deck off the master bedroom with a Huron sofa by West Elm provides another spot to take in the city’s pleasant days.
Of the three-module addition, Siegal says, “I wanted to have a place where I could expose people to vertical dwelling. There’s no reason why more people can’t build this way.”
The east-facing facade opens to an outdoor deck, which is furnished with lounge chairs by Loll Designs.
South / West view
The viewing deck overlooks a canyon that's also home to beaver, moose, elk, deer, and bobcats.
The sun has just set on this view of the Wasatch Mountain Range.
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.