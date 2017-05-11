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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
Palm Canyon Motor Club is home to 100 plots dedicated to modern tiny homes. The mobile park setting eases permitting woes and offers community amenities such as a dog park, socials, and "one of the nicest pools in town," according to realtor Paul Kaplan.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.