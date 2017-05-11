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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
The pergola overlooks the pool with the Baltic Sea in the distance. The couple built the home so that there would be as much outdoor space as indoor space.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
A commodious picnic table makes eating alfresco a beloved family ritual.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
Of the exterior cladding, Bryant notes, “Simple brick and cement render were chosen to not compete with the bold and heroic form.”
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Having completed nearly 70 biologically filtered pools across Australia, Natural Swimming Pools Australia was recently commissioned to convert an existing chlorine pool into a natural pool for a large homestead at the iconic Detroit Station in New South Wales. The team converted the pool just in time for the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
This library's fish pond serves a dual purpose: it teaches visitors about aquatic farming, and provides water for the surrounding hydroponics.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Masi's main goal was to better connect the home with its private yard.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
The backyard boasts a swimming pool, established fruit trees, and Concord grapes.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
The cantilevered wing provides privacy by obscuring views into the yard.
Front of the house.
The meticulous landscaping was achieved by Australian landscape architect Jack Merlo.
A 70’ infinity-edge pool and spa bear the illusion of spilling dramatically over the hillside.
On the lower level is a fully-glazed living and dining space that leads to an outdoor pool and terrace area.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
The back view of 3525 El Lado Drive.