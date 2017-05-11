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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
Front of the house.
A 70’ infinity-edge pool and spa bear the illusion of spilling dramatically over the hillside.