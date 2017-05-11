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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
Hunter's son soaks his feet in the black-tiled spa under the stair that connects the upper dining deck to the ground level patio. Angled boards provide screening but still let in light.
Bathrooms are places for physical and spiritual cleansing. A green view amplifies the feeling of rest and relaxation in this surfer’s house in San Francisco; the sliding glass panels in the bathroom open to put the tub in the tree canopy.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.