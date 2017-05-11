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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.