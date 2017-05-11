Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
JJ Joubert
The front courtyard is filled with lush greenery, creating an inviting storefront for the business.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
The original main house.
The roof deck features a full outdoor kitchen, custom seating that wraps a tree, and spectacular city views.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
"Unlike its neighbors, this house is not fenced off at its street perimeter," notes the firm. "A meadow of native grasses flows from the sidewalk with existing oaks, redwoods, and newly planted birch trees flowing inside and outside of the curving wooden wall."
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
A covered walkway connects the detached garage and guest suite with the main structure.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The large roof overhang protects the newly added amoeba-shaped patio and fire pit. The house sits on a flat 6,400-square-foot lot.
Before the renovation, the darkest corner of the home was at the back of the property. To bring light to this part of the house, Scott created an internal roof terrace on the second floor.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
A full look at the exterior of the home from the backyard.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
Outdoor area/balcony
This 1949 inter-war modernist house in New South Wales was renovated by Sam Crawford Architects, Conway Atkins House in a way that paid homage to it's heritage with nautical and transportation art deco elements.
The back view of 3525 El Lado Drive.
The gabions hold smooth rocks from the nearby San Luis Rey River; a fireplace feature is flanked by benches.
Rear Yard & Facade