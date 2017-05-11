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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The facade of the cottage beautifully blends both past and present.
The home features clean midcentury lines and clerestory windows.