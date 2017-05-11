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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Hunter's son soaks his feet in the black-tiled spa under the stair that connects the upper dining deck to the ground level patio. Angled boards provide screening but still let in light.
The “prow deck,” which extends out toward the water, features a Henry Hall Tru Pure sofa and a Great Lakes lounge chair from Sutherland. The accent table is by Antoine Proulx.
Leafy branches reach over the wall of the covered walkway which is supported by black structural steel. Windows offer a glimpse into the restaurant kitchen.
Sheltered, second-floor balconies overlook the water, connecting the home’s occupants to the lake beyond.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
A vintage Malm fireplace is paired with Pebble seats "K" by Atelier Vierkant.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
Of the exterior cladding, Bryant notes, “Simple brick and cement render were chosen to not compete with the bold and heroic form.”
SHED reorganized the outdoor space into dedicated entertainment zones. The new deck connects directly to the kitchen via sliding doors.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
Negative space appears to be carved out of the dark exterior to reveal the home's bright white interiors.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
"The brief was to efficiently and cost effectively transform a light-starved weatherboard into an open and modern home with a good connection to the rear garden and a relaxed yet refined feel," says the firm. The owner charred and oiled the shiplapped cypress siding himself.
"After photographing the house, we all sat down around the servery over a glass (or two) of wine and shared travel experiences, building industry war stories, and discussed the renovation," says the firm. "It was very gratifying to hear and see that the space really fit the clients well. The space was comfortable, laid-back, and yet worldly, just like the clients themselves."
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
Long decks wrap the house and integrate with the interior via sliding glass doors.
Mama Shelter Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The deck has a dining area with concrete countertops, a solar shade, and electrical outlets. Set just off the great room, it can serve as an extension of the home for true indoor/outdoor living.
The new, protected deck frames the views, and also has a built-in bench and Electrolux grill, with a mosaic tile backsplash.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
The exterior of Connect 4L 1,600 sf 3 bed 3 bath 2 story modern prefab.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
Buying a home can be an exciting milestone, but do you have all of the necessary paperwork (and patience)?
The house was designed with five yards, and each level has access to a separate deck or yard, so the owners can enjoy indoor/outdoor Californian living.
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade. We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home,” says Pande.
The existing deck was extended to allow access from the master bedroom to rear yard.
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