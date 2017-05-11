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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation added two sliding-glass doors and a new concrete patio.
A perfectly groomed backyard lawn with a paver patio.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Russell-Clarke tends a small garden.
The open-plan lower level flows into a covered patio through bifold doors by Loewen. The shingles, made of Alaskan yellow cedar, were pre-stained off-site in seven earthy hues. For maintenance, they will require a new UV topcoat every two-to-three years. The Condesa chairs are by Innit Designs.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The rear of the garage and studio is fitted with a slatted screen, which creates unique shadows on the stairwell and inside the unit. The outdoor room also benefits from views of the lake and is anchored by a two-sided, white brick fireplace.
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
Breaking up the concrete form is a pergola-like resting area. Wood-clad walls on either side read as columns supporting an architrave.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
Perched on a 5,556-square-foot lot, the home offers a multitude of outdoor seating areas amongst a number of mature trees, providing a serene escape from the city.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
With ample seating and an illuminated landscape, the backyard can facilitate easy entertaining.
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
A steel-finned facade of Triple Fronted Revival wraps the lower-level extension and provides separation from the driveway.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
This library's fish pond serves a dual purpose: it teaches visitors about aquatic farming, and provides water for the surrounding hydroponics.
The side patio, adjacent to the kitchen, offers additional outdoor living space with casual seating and an integrated concrete bench.
Palm Canyon Motor Club is home to 100 plots dedicated to modern tiny homes. The mobile park setting eases permitting woes and offers community amenities such as a dog park, socials, and "one of the nicest pools in town," according to realtor Paul Kaplan.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
The backyard features custom built-in teak seating, a fire pit, and an organic vegetable garden.
The hotel rooms open up to an open-air atrium filled with light and greenery.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
The collection also includes an assortment of accessory tables with durable ceramic table tops.
The initial inspiration for the Dune collection was to create the perfect scenario for enjoying time with friends on an outdoor terrace. The collection’s focus on softness and comfort combines cozy cutting-edge upholstery, quilted blankets and soft pillows.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
The outdoors are part of the cohesive design, embracing the vegetation, sites, and sunlight.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
Venture Plank engineered timber flooring in the Oak Quantum finish run throughout the home.
The lot is at the end of a cul-de-sac, very private, and totally unassuming from the front circular driveway entrance.
The modern palapa nestles into the naturally rocky slope. Vegetation is encouraged to grow over the structure.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
A look at the lovely nature-filled backyard.
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
Another covered terrace. This roof and pillar is reflected in a cement-colored vitrified ceramic tile named "Memory Mood," which has been supplied by Terra Nova Ceramics.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The large roof overhang protects the newly added amoeba-shaped patio and fire pit. The house sits on a flat 6,400-square-foot lot.
The existing deck was extended to allow access from the master bedroom to rear yard.
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
view to new addition from rear lawn
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