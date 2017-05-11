Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/locations : side yard

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Although the exterior material connects the new addition back to the house, it distinguishes itself in form with an arched, load-bearing roof. The high ceilings allow light into the new kitchen, dining, and work spaces.
A cactus garden planted in between the glazed wall in front of the stair and the brise-soleil connects the home to the landscape.
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
Even the bathroom opens up to the internal courtyard. This courtyard also enabled the rear extension to be completed without blocking natural light to the second bedroom on the ground floor.
An outdoor shower by the pool has a minimalist faucet with simple, metal, peg-like hooks for hanging towels.
Pool deck and sitting area
The homeowners are constantly entertaining, and the expansive patio is a prime gathering spot.
The courtyard offers a soothing space to take a break.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
The side entrance is located off a lane and marked with a mural painted by Alex Scott Douglas. “All the neighbors know that when you visit, you go down the lane,” said the firm.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
Negative space appears to be carved out of the dark exterior to reveal the home's bright white interiors.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
A sunny, California aesthetic shines brightly in the outdoor patio.
The hotel rooms open up to an open-air atrium filled with light and greenery.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
The outdoors are part of the cohesive design, embracing the vegetation, sites, and sunlight.
Eduardo Luque grew up in Casa Gilardi. The courtyard below became his playground, where he rode tricycles with his two older brothers.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
From the front gate, the owner can walk through a side garden towards the glass doors of the extension.
The modern palapa nestles into the naturally rocky slope. Vegetation is encouraged to grow over the structure.
The couple source ideas for their garden from their trips to Japan.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
The home features clean midcentury lines and clerestory windows.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
A modern, barn-style house in Byron Bay, Australia.
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
Another covered terrace. This roof and pillar is reflected in a cement-colored vitrified ceramic tile named "Memory Mood," which has been supplied by Terra Nova Ceramics.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
The unique residence features a 1,500-square-foot deck.
A cozy outdoor patio is located next to the dining room.
The house was designed with five yards, and each level has access to a separate deck or yard, so the owners can enjoy indoor/outdoor Californian living.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
Before the renovation, the darkest corner of the home was at the back of the property. To bring light to this part of the house, Scott created an internal roof terrace on the second floor.
Sections of the walls along the south-facing deck are painted bright blue to complement the sauna's pinkish-red door.
The cabin's upper volume cantilevers over a wooden deck.
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
The enclosed courtyard with a fire pit.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
A courtyard in the mid-section of the house draws plenty of light to its center.
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
The upper floor has been set back at the front to make space for a another terrace with large potted plants.
Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.
12