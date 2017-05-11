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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
Rear garden
JJ Joubert
The communal courtyard at the front of the complex is a favorite meeting place for the couples’ kids. Underneath a six-foot overhang, concrete planters alternate with custom entryways fabricated on-site from lenga wood.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
A vintage Malm fireplace is paired with Pebble seats "K" by Atelier Vierkant.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
A brand-new rooftop deck gives the owners a private outdoor spot to lounge, entertain, and take in views of the city.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Mama Shelter Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A sunny, California aesthetic shines brightly in the outdoor patio.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
The penthouse has two adjoining, south-facing terraces.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
A full look at the exterior of the home from the backyard.
view to new addition from rear lawn
The meticulous landscaping was achieved by Australian landscape architect Jack Merlo.
The project’s chief designer Liu Kai and his team reconstructed the first floor to better connect it with its formerly isolated interior courtyard.
Because of its narrow site and messy interior layout, the original apartment was dark and cramped.
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
A facade of slate stone and warm wood gives the house a rustic, Southeast Asian character, while high, arched ceilings, and clean lines open up the interior spaces.
The lounge sofa on the balcony surrounds a gas-powered fireplace to create a cozy afternoon hang out spot.
The deck was done in a madras gray limestone so that the color matches the backyard steps of the other houses. The railing was based on the metalwork of the other nine house.
This Rhode Island home has a modernist box structure with an exterior made of milled, charred, brushed, and oiled cypress slats manufactured by Delta Millworks.
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
Rear Yard & Facade